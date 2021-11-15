Mira M. Burke, (89) passed peacefully Nov. 10. Mira, daughter of George and Helen Beehler of White Owl spent the majority of her life in the Black Hills; living in Sturgis, Rapid City and Spearfish. She is preceded in death by siblings Barbara Staulbaum, Helen Miller, and David Beehler, and granddaughter Raen Nielsen. Mira is survived by her children: Kelly Corean of Sundance, Ted Corean of Belle Fourche, Kevin Burke of Spearfish, Shawn Burke of Rapid City and Shannon Crystal Nielsen of Brighton Colorado, as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Sturgis at 4 pm on November 19th, with a meal and fellowship to follow. All are welcome to celebrate Mira’s life with her family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be to Feeding America or Save the Children in her memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.