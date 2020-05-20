Mildred G. Cundy

Mildred Wagner (Johnson) Cundy of Spearfish, went to rest with the lord on May 17, 2020 at Rolling Hills Health Care in Belle Fourche.
Mildred was born Aug. 17, 1922, in Platte, S.D., to parents Bruno & Wilma Wagner. The family moved from Platte to Cottonwood, S.D. at which time the family assumed the last name of Johnson. The family moved to Kadoka, S.D., and where she attended school for three years. The family then moved north of Phillip, where she completed grade school. Mildred was then moved to Spearfish, where she graduated from Spearfish High School in 1940. Mildred received her First-Grade teachers’ certificate from Spearfish Normal School, and taught school near Nemo from 1941-1943. She married Fred Cundy on Aug. 26, 1943, and they lived near Belle Fourche for one year. The couple moved to Sundance, Wyo., in 1944. In 1960 they purchased a ranch west of Sundance and were blessed with two sons (Dennis & Bruce). Mildred received her bachelor’s degree in Elementary education from Black Hills State in 1962, and her master’s degree in education in 1972. She taught fifth-grade at Sundance Elementary for 27 years. And retired in Spearfish in 1989. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, lifetime member of National Education Association, past matron of Electa Chapter #5 for Eastern Star and an active member of the Spearfish Senior Center.
Mildred is survived by sons, Dennis and daughter-in-law, Loretta Cundy, Bruce and daughter-in-law, Cornellia Cundy, grandson, Cort and granddaughter-in-law, Whitney Cundy, great-grandchildren; Paisley and Chesney Cundy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bruno and Wilma Wagner (Johnson), husband, Fred and sister-in-law, Shirley Wagner.
To follow Mildred’s wishes she has donated her body to the University of South Dakota for medical research, a graveside memorial will be held at later date at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish.
