Mickie Jean (Vandine) Gifford

Mickie, daughter of the late Glen and Wilma Vandine of Lead, was born on Wednesday, January 21, 1948, in Las Animas, Colorado. She graduated from Lead High School in 1966 and briefly attended Black Hills State College, majoring in Art.
She was United in holy matrimony to Donald Joe Gifford Sr. of Nisland, on Saturday, December 2, 1967. Performing the double-ring rites was the Revered John DeVries. This union was blessed with two children.
Mickie was a proud stay-at-home-parent. In the mid to late 1980s, she began working outside the home as a florist at the flower shop on Baltimore Street in Lead. Years before, she and her mother worked as Homestake surface tour guides. At home, Mickie was always creating. She “tole” painted everything from saws to toilet seat covers, sewed everything from blankets to curtains, and arrange flowers for weddings of family and friends. She filled many hours of her life working in the yard and tending to her many houseplants. She found the most joy and pride, however, in her children and grandchildren.
Mickie departed this life, Friday, November 4, 2016, at Omaha Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. At the time, she was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, two grandchildren, several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Her beautiful life will be forever cherished in the lives of her children: Donald Gifford Jr. (Brandee) of South Dakota and Jeanne Gifford-Ohnemus ( Daniel) of Oregon; grandchildren Aidan and Ceili (Chase) Ohnemus of Oregon and John Thomas and Mia Marie Gifford of South Dakota. Mickie is survived by one brother and one sister; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
