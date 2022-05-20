Michelle Janese Hannah, 60, of Belle Fourche died May 17, at Rolling Hills Healthcare due to natural causes.
Survivors include her mother, Janice Hannah of Belle Fourche; four siblings, Rene (John) Brosnan of Osprey, Fla, Mark (Amber) Hannah of Huntsville, Ala., Bob (Linda) Hannah of Madison, Ala., and Jim (Robbin) Hannah of Rock Springs, Wyo.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, William “Bill” Hannah.
A vigil will be held May 25 at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche. Mass of Christian burial will be held May 26 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Pine Slope Cemetery.
