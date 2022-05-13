Micheal Henry Zehfus (1953-2022) passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Monument Hospital in Rapid City, following a heart attack. Micheal was a teacher, a scientist, a musician, an avid outdoorsman, a loving husband and father, and a man of profound faith. He was deeply loving and deeply loved. In lieu of flowers, please donate to BHSU Friends of Music. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held at the Spearfish UCC on Aug. 20, 2022. For more details, see full article on the Fidler-Isburg website.
