A celebration of life service will be held for Michael Wayne Findley, 39, at a later date.
Mike Findley died Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas, Wyoming from injuries received in a motor vehicle accident.
Mike was born Sunday, Feb. 7, 1982 in Boulder, Colo., the son of William John and Cynthia Louise (Marzolf) Findley. He was raised and educated in Northglenn, Colo. Mike spent his adult years in western South Dakota and at the time of his death he was residing in Douglas. He worked as a truck driver in all aspects of road construction.
He enjoyed participating in Rendezvous gatherings, shooting muskets, fishing, and most of all spending time with his girls. He made speakers and was a backyard mechanic.
Mike is survived by his daughters, Corrine Findley and Hazel Findley; father, Bill Findley; mother, Cindy Findley all of Douglas; siblings, Joseph Marzolf of Douglas, Nancy LaPorta of Connecticut, Vicki Findley of Massachusetts, William Findley Jr. of Massachusetts, Jonathan Marzolf of Arizona, Tonika Wiesinger of South Dakota, and Kate Lynn Findley of Las Vegas, Nevada; and special friend, Laurabeth Brooks, of Douglas.
A memorial in Michael’s name to any children’s hospital of donor’s choice would be appreciated by the family.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.