Michael Leonard Lax passed away at the age of 65, on Jan. 29, 2021. He was born on December 5, 1955 at Ellsworth AFB in Box Elder, S.D. to Leonard and Margaret (Back) Lax. He was raised in northwest Indiana where he graduated from Griffith High School, and then later completed his schooling at Hammond Technical Vocational School for Auto Body and Mechanics. On March 31, 1979, he married the love his life, Cindy (Melcher). They moved to the beautiful Black Hills where they raised their five daughters in Nemo.
Mike had many hobbies he enjoyed. He loved being outside camping, boating, fishing, playing with RC toys, and having picnics. He was passionate about cars, spending his free time restoring classic automobiles, like his prized ‘57 Chevy. He was also active with the East Chicago Masonic Lodge since joining with one of his best friends, Chuck. He continued with the Masonic family by helping the Lead Job’s Daughters when his own girls joined.
Mike was always a hard worker, starting his first job at the age of 13. He made his love of cars and the outdoors his lifelong career, ending with his dream of being the proud owner of Classic Gas, his own service station in Sturgis.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, and his grandparents: Clarence and Marvilla Back, and Robert and Salome Lax. He is survived by his wife, Cindy, and his five daughters: Crystal (Jason) Poling of Spearfish, Carrie (Matthew) Bunkowske of Sturgis, Nicole (Nathan) Larrabee of Rapid City, and Wiyan and Kayden Lax of Nemo. He has five grandsons: Levi and Luke Poling, Chaucer and Zander Larrabee, and Alvin Bunkowske. He is also survived by his brother, Joseph (Sheryl), and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.
In lieu of a service, a Celebration of Life will be held in June.
Michael is deeply loved and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.