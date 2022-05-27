Michael K. Hill

Michael Kenneth Hill, 76, passed Tuesday May 24, 2022.
Mike was born in Lawrence County.
After 33 years with BNSF Railroad in Alliance, NE, Mike came back to the Black Hills home place he loved.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Hill; brothers, Albert (Jr.) Hill of California, Mark Hill of Deadwood, and longtime family friend Gary Heaton. Mike loved all animals and is also survived by his feline companion, PeeVee.
Mike’s son, Dannon Hill and stepson, Paul Warner preceded him in death.
Interment will take place at 2:30 p.m., June 1, 2022, at the Black Hills National Cemetery at Sturgis, with full military honors.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
