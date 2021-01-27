Michael Jacob Klein passed away January 19, 2021 due to complications of COVID-19. Mike was born in Selfridge, N.D., Oct 10 1929. He was raised on a farm with his 8 brothers and sisters in Newell South Dakota. He was an Army Korean War veteran. In the 1960s he moved with his family to Chicago, Ill. where he worked as a high rise construction foreman until 1976. From there he moved to Deming, N.M., where he was a successful business owner. He moved to Vancouver, Wash., with his wife Mabel and settled into a comfortable retirement. Mike was a member of St. Josephs Church in Vancouver and was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his sisters Cecilia Keller, Mary Erk and Regina McCoy, his sister-in-law Virginia Klein, his brother Casmier Klein, his children Michael Klein, Stephen Klein, Kathleen Armstrong, Kevin Klein and Jeffery Klein and his many grandchildren, great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID there will be only a graveside mass at Nothwood Park Cemetery, Vancouver, Wash. on Jan. 28.
