Michael Frank Johnson, 73, of Wentworth, SD, went home to Heaven on Monday September 5, 2022 after a courageous battle with renal cancer.
Mike was born to Frank and Marlys Johnson in Madison, SD on August 26, 1949. He was fortunate to spend his childhood on the shores of Lake Madison, no doubt where his passion for fishing was born.
He attended SDSU, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. This is where he met his wife Donna in 1970, and they were married December 1972. In 1978 Mike and Donna moved to Sioux Falls and welcomed their first daughter, Angela. In 1979, they moved to Deadwood and welcomed their second daughter, Rebecca, in 1982.
Mike’s success in his career lead him across the globe, but the majority of his career was spent at Homestake Gold Mine in Lead, SD. He would often travel abroad for consulting work including trips to China, Japan, Canada, England, and across the US. In the years before retirement he worked as a project manager at Sanford Lab. He lost his first wife, Donna, in June 2018 after 46 years of marriage. He retired that same summer and moved back to the lake that had always called his name and spent the rest of his retirement years on the shores of Lake Madison.
Here he met his second wife, Cindy, and were married March 2022. They enjoyed many travels together including trips to Chicago, Seattle, Texas, Minnesota and upper Michigan, and several trips to old car shows, as well as trips to see family.
Dad was known for his grin, for his quiet but comforting presence, for his devout love and care of Donna, for his love of fishing, passion for restoring old cars, the dedication to his children and grandkids, his love of travel and adventures, and overall zest for life.
He is survived by his wife Cindy Solnar, Wentworth, daughters Angie Wahlfeldt (Kyle) of Belle Fourche, Becky Reausaw of Spearfish, grandsons Chris, Sean, Nolan Wahlfeldt, Finn, and Evan Reausaw, sisters Karen Dossett of Wentworth, Joan Weberg of Cedar Rapids, IA, as well as countless nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his wife Donna Johnson, his parents Frank and Marlys.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 am on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Hope Lutheran Church in Spearfish. Burial will take place at Rabbit Butte Cemetery at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD.
