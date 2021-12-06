Michael D. Pollock

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, De Smet, S.D. Father Richard Baumberger will be the celebrant.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Crawford-Osthus Funeral Chapel in De Smet. Burial will be at the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Cemetery, De Smet, S.D.
Michael D “Mike” Pollock passed away Dec. 2, 2021, in Gettysburg, S.D., three days shy of his 90th birthday. Mike had friends and family near and far, and the gift of making everyone in his presence feel like the most important person in the room. If there is one thing his grandkids found out quickly, it was “You don’t mess with Grandpa’s cowboy hat!”
Mike was born Dec. 5, 1931, to Charles and Neva (McKittrich) Pollock. He joined two older brothers, Charles and Jim. He was raised on a farm south of DeSmet, S.D. He graduated from DeSmet High School in 1949, and married his high school sweetheart that same year.
Mike and Mary (Combs) completed their family with three sons and one daughter. They continued to farm until the mid-1960’s. They moved into town and Mike began a career in seed sales for companies such as Sexaur, and Peavy in DeSmet. In 1973, he took a territory manager position with Hubbard Milling in Rapid City and the family moved to Sturgis. Mike enjoyed his years in sales, and all the friends he made along the way.
The family returned to the farm in 1977, only to be faced with the water rising. Pollock’s made the most of it, creating “M&M Marina” on the banks of Lake Thompson. Though it brought long hours of work, they were his most gratifying years because of the people who came through their doors. Many life-long friends were made over the years.
In 1998, Mike and Mary made their way back to Sturgis to retire. They spent their time following their grandchildren in all their activities. In 2015, as their health was declining, they moved into the Oahe Manor in Gettysburg, where he resided until his death.
Mike will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Laurie (Steve) Robbennolt, grandchildren Amber (Andy) Mikkelsen, Tyler (Kelsey) Fischer, Michael Fischer, Blake (Blair) Robbennolt all of Gettysburg. Megan Fischer, Sioux Falls, Katelyn (Christopher) Ampe, Dodge Center, Minn., Kelcey Robbennolt of Redfield, Jeffrey (Briana) Pollock, Nastasha Pollock of Dallas, Texas. Mike lit up every time he saw his eleven great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Mike in death were his loving wife of 68 ½ years, three sons: Duane, Jerry, and Donny Pollock, Son-in-Law Donny Fischer, grandson DJ Fischer, his parents, brothers, and sisters in law.
