Michael Allen McInerney passed away on Dec. 12, 2020, in Gillette, Wyo. Mike was born Feb. 18, 1966, in Newcastle, Wyo., to Carol and Allen Battenfield, joining his older sister, Lea. Mike graduated from Spearfish High School in 1984. In school, he enjoyed football, wrestling and youth rodeo. Following high school, Mike enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1983, where he served four years working on helicopters as a Specialist in Aircraft Repair. Among his accomplishments in the Army he became a Certified Weapons Instructor and earned the honor of Lifetime Member of the U.S. Army Snipers. After his service, Mike moved to Gillette, Wyo., and began his law enforcement career with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department from 1988-1996. He advanced his career at the Sheriff’s Department, starting as a Detention Officer, later becoming a Deputy and Investigator. Mike ultimately worked for the WY Division of Criminal Investigation on special assignment for the Drug Enforcement Task Force. During his time at the CCSO he earned many letters of recognition for his outstanding service. After his career in law enforcement, Mike established the STARS Program for the Campbell County School District, where he worked to help students with behavioral issues remain in school. In 2005, Mike was elected as a Gillette City Councilman where he was known for his straightforward approach to problem solving and standing firm to his values and commitment to his community. Mike later began working in the oil and gas industry where he focused on well closures. Through the years Mike spent much of his free time helping at rodeos and other community events.
In 1992, Mike married Cindy Scott Allee. Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities with his family. He especially loved helping Taylor at rodeos. Mike was the kind of person who would help anyone in need. He gathered many friends. Mike could make a whole room laugh for hours with his wit. He will be missed and he leaves a vacancy that cannot be filled.
Survivors include, Daughter Taylor McInerney (fiancée, Ruben Kriseldi), Step Children Mark Allee and Stacy (Dustin) Smoot; his mother, Carol McInerney; sisters Lea (Craig) Stodart, Paula McInerney-Hall; several nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Evelyn Stearns, his father, Paul McInerney.
Services will be held at a later date.
