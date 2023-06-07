Michael A. Shama, 67, of Redding, CA died May 30, 2023 at CPMC Hospital in San Francisco CA. He was born January 10, 1956 in Deadwood, SD. The son of Philip and Winifred (Clingman) Shama.
Mike graduated from Lead-Deadwood High School, in 1974. Following graduation, he moved to CA. He met the love of his life, Jeannie Tully, at “The Cowboy” in Anaheim while playing pool. They have been happily married for over 30 years.
Mike hired on at Mulrooney’s Bike Shop in Orange County. He became general manager over several stores and stayed with them for 20 years.
Mike grew up skiing at the Terry Peak ski area near Lead, SD and was an amazing skier. He skied many of the major ski areas in the US during family ski trips. Mike also loved playing pool with area friends on a league. Much of his skills were learned playing with his older brother Tim. Mike was a fantastic uncle. All of his nieces and nephews (and he has many) loved being around him.
When Mike walked into a room it became a better place. He was loving, respectful, considerate and kind with a great sense of humor.
He was involved in many organizations including CVP Volunteer for the City of Shasta Lake in the Sheriff’s Dept., American Legion Sons of Veterans, Redding Veterans Home volunteer, and ushering at St. Michael’s Church.
He is survived by his wife, Jeannie; his mother, Winifred; his brothers. Phil Jr.; Bob (Kathy); Ed (Jennifer); his sisters, Sandra (Steve) Johnson; Susan Caldwell; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Philip; brother Tim; and infant brother Tommy.
Visitation will take place on Friday, June 9th at 10:30 AM followed by the Funeral services at 11:00 AM at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Shasta Lake. On Saturday at 1 PM, a memorial gathering will be held at the American Legion. Condolences may be sent to Allen and Dahl Funeral Chapel who are in charge of arrangements, at allenanddahl.redding@gmail.com
