Meverette “Mev” was born near Lily, SD, on July 27, 1916, to Tolger and Galena (Brekke) Bekken. She grew up on the family farm in the Zeona, S.D., area where she attended country school and went to high school in Sorum, S.D.
Mev married Leslie Shipley on Aug. 31, 1935, in Sturgis. They lived on a sheep ranch for the first few years, eventually moving to Nisland, SD. In 1961, they moved to Sturgis where she lived for the remainder of her life. Leslie passed away in 1967.
Mev enjoyed tending her flower garden and hosting coffee parties with her friends and neighbors. She had fond memories of her life on the farm near Zeona, where the family was members of the Immanuel Lutheran Church. In Sturgis, she joined Grace Lutheran Church.
Meverette Delouris “Mev” Shipley, 104, of Sturgis, died Aug. 19, 2020, at Monument Health Spearfish Hospital.
Survivors include her sons, Dwaine (Evelyn) of Loveland, Colo., Darrell of Spearfish, and Ronald (Carol) of Great Falls, Mont.; daughter, Wanda (Tim) Lydell of Mason, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leslie; and siblings, Ted Bekken, Truman “Stub” Bekken, and Addie Killinen.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel with Pastor Tom Martin officiating. Burial to follow at Bear Butte Cemetery.
