On December 27, 2022, Maxine Luella Nelson passed away peacefully into the waiting arms of the Lord.
Although her absence is immense, Maxine’s imprint on those who knew her is greater.
Maxine was born in Sioux City, Iowa, to Frederic and Helen Nielsen, on January 11, 1936. They homesteaded in Eagle Butte, SD, on a ranch off Highway 63. She grew up on the ranch south of Eagle Butte, went to the Country School, and stayed with the teacher when the weather was too harsh to ride her horse to school. After graduating high school, she stayed on her father’s ranch as a ranch hand.
She met the love of her life, Niels Anton Nelson, the neighboring rancher’s son. They had two dates; on the third one, her father thought they saw each other too often. After a three-week courtship, on the third date, they eloped to Pierre and were united on July 5, 1958.
Although she aspired to be a teacher, she was a hard-working wife and mother, from ranching in Eagle Butte and St. Onge to owning and managing the Kozy Motel and cleaning for Evergreen apartments in Spearfish. She loved sewing, crocheting, and teaching the art of ceramics in her studio. She was a proud member of the VFW Auxiliary and the Spearfish American Legion Auxiliary.
From their union, three children were born, a daughter Wanda, and two sons, Frederick (Fred) and John. Maxine and Niels opened their home to many foster children, some for a week, others for months or years. Maxine was the only mother Ida knew as she became the family’s fourth child. Many were still visiting her and called her mom.
Although she suffered from a massive stroke at 41, leaving her weak on the right side, she was taken care of by her loving husband until he passed away in 2013, then by family and friends. She was kind-hearted but strong-willed. She faced many challenges, but the Lord and the love of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren kept her strong and proud.
Those that are grateful to have shared in her life are her children Wanda Nelson (Larry), Frederick Nelson (Micheline), John Nelson (Donna), and Ida West. Bringing joy to her life are her grandchildren Amanda Derrek, Jaimie Hawkins, Tarah Myran (Justin), Jennifer Kaiser (Patrick), Alexis Mendyka (Rick), Travis Anderson (Kira), and Kristina Anderson. Maxine loved her great-granddaughter Elise, who spent many nights with her baking cookies, and Olivia, who Facetimed and danced for her. She always wanted to see all the great-grandchildren, Blake, Noah, Matthew, Christian, Kobe, Hailey., Nathan, Colin, Carter, Cameron, and Haylee. She also has three great-great-grandchildren.
Maxine is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Niels Nelson, of 55 years, her parents, and her grandson Clinton. She is survived by one sibling, Carol Divis, of Sioux City.
The service will be Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at 10:00 am at the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. A reception will follow at the Spearfish VFW at 11:30 am, with burial at the Black Hills National Cemetery at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, a memorial for the Spearfish American Legion Auxiliary has been established. (PO BOX 133, Spearfish, SD 57783)
“There is a special place in our hearts for those we loved, for those who have loved us without question, without a word of promise. There is a special place where there is no pain or fear, where love flows freely… There is a special place to rest in our hearts forever.”
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburg-funeralchapels.com
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.