Maxine Joyce Wilson

Passport Maxine Joyce (George) Wilson
Boarding - 10-14-1936
Departure - 10-29-2022
Maxine boarded this life’s destination when Portuguese immigrant John George and Lillian Teixeira stamped her birth passport on 10-14-1936 in Santa Clara, California.
Maxine started her journey in Sunnyvale, California where she spent time growing up being a West Coast girl. Wasn’t long before the traveling bug bit her. Time to fly!
Maxine became an instant first-class traveler by stamping that passport to worldwide destinations. She traveled from California to Yokohama, Japan. She was thrilled to reside there and enjoyed soaking up all the sites.
From there, she was off for another one of life’s adventures in Hawaii. Aloha! While there, on February 14, 1957, a young and handsome gentleman named Ronald Wilson joined her in first class and both were set to fly off together. But first, they wanted to soak up the sand, sun, and sea from the village of Ewa Beach, Oahu.
While in Hawaii, Maxine would be upgrading and getting a family boarding pass with the arrival of Debora and Renee. The family headed off the islands to a little-known destination of Rocky Ford, Colorado.
Once there, Maxine became a swim mom, a cheer mom, and of course a Mighty Meloneers fanatic mom.
While flying slowed down, the traveling never did. Maxine and the family packed in the family’s favorite car, Timmy Chrysler, and began a USA/Mexico world tour.
I think Maxine threatened to leave Deb and Renee at a couple of undisclosed places due to some vicious slug bug shenanigans.
Ron, Maxine, and the girls remained traveling partners until 1985 when Ron boarded his final destination to Heaven.
Maxine remained in Rocky Ford enjoying her lifetime friends. She never missed a Broncos game or a Rockies game. She was never without her Cokes and Marlboro lights as she yelled, cheered, and cussed at them throughout losses, victories, and Super Bowls.
Maxine stayed in Colorado until it was time for her to come back to California to spend time with her sister Carol Ann and to help take care of her aging mom. As a bonus, she also got to hang out with her West Coast family.
Maxine enjoyed traveling but wanted to settle down and be next to Deb, Ross, some of her grandkids, and great grandkids in Sturgis.
Maxine cheered each one of those grandkids on at soccer games, baseball games, football games, or a Christmas recital. Let’s just say, everyone knew when Maxine was there. She gave some of her famous Portuguese opinions to the refs/umps in some of those games.
Maxine was blessed to be at several of the births and weddings of her grandkids and great grandkids.
As the frequent flyer miles added up, so did the many great memories that Maxine brought to her family and friends.
As Maxine boards for Heaven, we want you to know, this will not be her final destination, as her desire was to continue to see the world. Her final wish was to be cremated and her ashes to go back to the places where all her memories began.
So with this wish, Deb, Ross, Renee, Grant, Bradon, Heather, Ryan (Madison), Lisa, Gage, Chay, Maverick, Miles, Everett, Ellie, and Palmer will continue to stamp Maxine’s passport as they travel the world leaving a little bit of Maxine’s memory wherever they visit.
As in life, we know there’s a beginning, a middle, and an end, but to have someone like Maxine to share any of those, makes life just a little bit better! As Maxine would say, “Good God Almighty! Sweet Dreams, love you bunches. Fly High Maxine, Fly High! We Love You! “Amen”.
Our family wants to thank everyone who sent letters, cards, and calling her.
In honoring our moms wishes, at this time, no services will be held but Celebrations of Life will be held during the springtime. In lieu of flowers our mom wanted donations to be sent to the Wounded Warrior Foundation.
