Maury A. Etem, age 90 of Spearfish died Friday, August 27, 2021 at his home, with his loving wife by his side.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.
Maury is survived by his wife Patty of Spearfish; sons, Craig (Greta) of Reno Nev., Darren (Pam) of Huntington Beach Calif., Blake of Italy; and daughter, Laura of Paradise Calif.
