Maurice Duane Adams, 72, of Spearfish, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Nov. 15, 2020.
Maurice was born on Oct. 26, 1948, in Blackfoot, Idaho. He graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1966, and enlisted into the Navy on Sept. 23, 1968. While on active duty he spent time in Japan and Scotland. He transitioned from active duty to reserve on Sept. 10, 1984. On Jan. 16, 1988, he was promoted to Mineman 1st Class. He retired after 35 years of service as Mineman 1st Class Petty Officer on Jan. 1, 2002.
Maurice first married Sandra Burke in 1968, and was married for 8 years. They had two children Edward Maurice Adams and Katrina Kaye (Adams) Valentine. In 1981, Maurice met the love of his life Colleen (McKee) Adams. They got married on June 8, 1984. They were married for 36 years. They had two children Thomas Morgan Adams and Jessica Sue (Adams) Herman.
Maurice was an incredible salesman. He worked at many large equipment sales companies while living in Idaho and later in South Dakota. Maurice and Colleen moved to Spearfish in 1996, to be closer to Colleen’s family. He loved to pass his Sunday’s by watching NASCAR and doing a yearly trip to the Kansas City Speedway.
Maurice is survived by his wife Colleen. His children Edward (Lynne) Adams, Tina (Paul) Valentine, Thomas (Danielle) Adams and Jessica (Brett) Herman, his sisters Jeanne Wagner and Jackie Babcock, five grandchildren: Skyler Adams, Jaydin Adams and Macy Adams, Wyatt Herman, Beau Herman, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Maurice was preceded in death by his parents Dorothy and Duane Adams, his little brother Morgan, brothers-in-law Gordon Wagner and Dan Babcock.
A special thank you to Monument Home Health and Hospice of Spearfish.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family Memorial Service will be held on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. Inurnment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Monument Home Health and Hospice of Spearfish.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.