Matthew Raymond Bruner, OB/GYN and Chief Medical Officer at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Neb., died on Nov. 21, 2021. Matthew and his wife, Deidra, had five children; Jocelyn, Noah, James, Josiah, and Nyah.
Matthew was born to Chuck (Robert) and Betty (Deyo) in Rapid City. He was raised on a dairy farm founded by his grandfather, Bob (Bruner) near Box Elder, S.D., until he was three. The family moved to the Newell area to begin their own dairy farm in 1980. Matthew spent his days working hard on the farm doing chores, milking cows and driving a tractor. He was active in the church youth group, the Newell FFA chapter and high school sports focusing mainly on football and basketball. He was an outstanding leader in everything he put his hand to. He was an avid antelope and deer hunter, and looked forward to the annual hunting trips with his dad, brother and family friends. He had a deep faith that kept him focused on what was important and a desire to serve.
Matthew graduated as Salutatorian in 1995, from Newell High School, Summa Cum Laude.
Following high school graduation, Matthew went on to pursue his education at Trinity Bible College in Ellendale, N.D. He met the love of his life, Deidra and they married on Dec. 20, 1996. His life’s direction changed and this put him on the path of his dream to become a doctor.
He was a traditional pre-med student at Chadron State College, graduating in 2000, with a Bachelor of Science. He continued on to medical school at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb. Matthew ventured to Scottsbluff to complete his month rotation in obstetrics and gynecology where he grew to love the people and his calling was evident. He continued his four year residency in Omaha in obstetrics and gynecology. In 2009, Matthew officially began his career at Regional West Medical Center as an Ob/Gyn and then in 2019, stepped into the role as Chief Medical Officer. In addition to his education, he received his private pilot’s license in 2004, and later earned his instrument rating in 2015.
Matthew’s drive and purpose was first and foremost, his family. In January 1997, Matthew and Deidra moved to Chadron, Neb., to pursue his dream of being a doctor but also, where they started a family. On Mother’s Day, he became a proud daddy when held his little “Miss Muffet”;
Jocelyn Danne’, for the first time. She gave him a deeper sense of purpose knowing the new responsibilities he had as a father. He worked hard juggling his family, going to school, working construction and shoveling snow for the neighbor ladies. One particular snowy morning on Dec. 14, 1999, he went out to shovel, “quickly”, he said, as Deidra was laboring with their second child, Noah Hunter. Hours later, he was ecstatic as he held his boy and future hunting buddy. Shortly after Noah’s birth, Matt and Deidra said goodbye to their first home, family and friends to continue their journey to medical school.
Matthew was like a little kid with all the adventures, challenges and learning opportunities that came with medical school. He would talk a hundred miles an hour telling Deidra about all the “cool” stuff that he was learning. Then sit on the floor and wrestle with his kids, read them a book or they would go for a walk. Matthew’s life shattered in August 2002, when he learned his brother was killed in a car accident. Matthew and Deidra learned that in the midst of tragedy, there were always blessings. They announced the news of their third child and James Daniel joined the bunch in 2003. Matthew was a proud daddy and loved spending time with his kids.
There were numerous trips to the park, the Omaha Zoo, baseball games, and BBQ, fireworks and water balloons with friends. Matthew was in his last year of residency when “Toad” made his debut. Josiah Nathan, was born in November 2008, tipping the gender pendulum even more. As June rolled around, Matthew and Deidra packed up their four children and made the move to Scottsbluff. Matthew joined the Women’s Center at Regional West Medical Center on August 1st. Not only did he officially start his career that day, Matthew and Deidra were told they were expecting their fifth child. Nyah “Peanut” Kristine was born in March 2010, completing the Bruner Bunch.
Matthew could be easily found at sporting events cheering on his kids.He encouraged them to work hard, never give up and be a good teammate. He loved spending time with his kids shooting hoops, playing board games or a seasonal hunting session. Each moment was cherished. Combining his love for his kids and flying, made a long distance event easy to get to.
Matthew was a rigorous pilot and loved the feeling when you get up in the clouds and soar.
When he wasn’t in the air, occasionally the kids’ phones would ring and you would hear, “banana split”, an ongoing car game that he played with them. When he wasn’t chasing kids to their events, he would fire up the grill or smoker to practice his other love for cooking. The perfect recipe was to mix his love for BBQ with loved ones and turn on a Vikings game. He would snitch a bite ensuring the smoke ring and flavor were spot on. He was a lifelong Minnesota Vikings fan and rarely missed a game. It was no secret that the house was divided when the Vikings played the Packers. The rivalry game became an annual trip and highlight of the year. Matt loved that time with his boys. If he couldn’t make the game, he would turn the game on, volume up and the banter would begin. Matt was a prankster so there were many water fights, towel wars, scare tactics and an occasional, “that’s what she said.” The roar of laughter ringing throughout the house made you wonder what someone said or did. He was the spiritual rock, devoted husband, loving father and compassionate physician.
Matthew is survived by his wife Deidra (Miller) Bruner, children; Jocelyn (fiancé Zane Richards), James, Josiah, and Nyah; his parents Robert “Chuck” and Betty Bruner; sisters are Sarah (Bruner) & Lee Basco, Mary (Bruner) & Chad Blair and their children Edward Charles “E.C.”, Kate, and Claira; sister-in-law Mindy (Josh) Lively, brother-in-law, Michael Miller; and Matthew (Andrea) Miller and 15 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Noah Hunter Bruner, Uncle Daniel Bruner and many loved ones.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 1 at 6:00 pm at Scottsbluff High School Gym in Scottsbluff, NE. Services will be live-stream through therockne.com. The family asks attendees to join them in the celebration by wearing their favorite Scottsbluff/Gering sports gear or Vikings (NFL) apparel. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is established at the Platte Valley National Bank for his children. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with services.
