Marylynne Sharts

Marylynne, also known as Pete, passed away June 22, 2021, at Spearfish Memorial Hospital. She leaves behind her husband Chris Sharts, son Jesse Anderson and granddaughter Cherish Anderson.
If you were blessed enough to know her you will never forget her. One of the kindest souls you’d ever meet. Spending most of her time in the kitchen and garden, she shared great cooking skills and conversations that will be passed down for generations. She could bring a dying plant back to life and fill any room with joy and happiness.
A celebration of life will be held on Aug. 21, 2021, at Lead city park from 2-6 p.m.
