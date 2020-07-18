God, in his grace, called Mary Tech, 92, of Rapid City, home peacefully and unexpectedly on July 14, 2020. Even though her physical presence is gone, her love remains.
Private family services will be on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis, SD. Services will be live streamed on the Kinkade Funeral Chapel Facebook page for the public to watch.
Private family committal services will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.