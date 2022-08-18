Mary Michaela Hoffman, 65, St. Onge, SD passed away peacefully at Monument Health in Rapid City on Aug. 16, 2022, after experiencing sudden cardiac arrest on Aug. 11.
Friends and family are invited to stop by the Hoffman Ranch Friday afternoon, Aug. 19 for an informal celebration of Life beginning at 1 p.m. 19457 RMC Lane, St. Onge, SD 57779.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.