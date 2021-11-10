Mary McKenna, age 74 of Belle Fourche, died Monday, November 8, 2021 at the Avantara Lake Norden Health Care Center in Lake Norden, SD.
The funeral service will be held 1pm Friday, November 12, 2021 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held in Black Hills National Cemetery.
Mary’s funeral will be broadcasted live online, on her obituary page located on the funeral home’s website: www.LeveringtonFH.com, where there is also a video tribute available to view.
Mary is survived by her sons, Patrick (Kristie) of Belle Fourche, Brett (Tawny) of Watford City ND; 5 grandchildren, Taylor Erin Mette, Taylor Kay McKenna, Morgan McKenna, Reese McKenna, Carter McKenna; great grandchild, Asher Lee Mette; and 2 brothers, Tom (Lois) Heinbaugh and Clark (Shara) Heinbaugh.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her husband who died this past May.
