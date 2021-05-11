Mary M. Baker, 101

Mary M. Baker was born May 9, 1920, to Frank and Clara (Karrels) Poss in Sturgis. In 1938, Mary graduated from St. Martin’s Academy in Sturgis. After graduation, she worked at Archie Haley’s grocery store for two years. The following year, she attended Business College in Rapid City. Returning to Sturgis, she worked at the AAA agriculture office in the finance department for one year before starting work at the Bear Butte Valley Bank for Harold Walker. She worked for Harold and Bruce Walker for many years. She retired in 1983, from the First Bank System after 38 years with the bank.
After retiring, Mary worked many part time jobs including bailiff in Sturgis and Deadwood, hospital switchboard, blood bank registration, senior center cashier, school cafeteria, and others. She especially liked to bake caramel rolls for the church bizarre and for the police officers at the Sturgis Bike Rally.
Mary and Leo Baker were married Oct. 9, 1946, at the St. Martin’s Chapel in Sturgis. They have two children, Donald and Janet. Donald was 8 years old and Janet was 6 years old when Leo died after a lengthy illness.
Mary was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and a working member of the Altar Society and St. Francis Circle.
Until recent years she did enjoy traveling within the United States, Canada, Europe, and Hawaii. She enjoyed reading a good book and especially liked to play bridge. With her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was always ready to play rummy, UNO, King’s Corners and other card games.
Mary Margaret Baker, 101, of Belle Fouche and formerly of Sturgis died Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Belle Fourche.
Mary is survived by her son, Donald R. Baker of Sturgis; daughter, Janet C. (Gerald) Besser of Owatonna, Minn.; five grandchildren, Lisa (Brian) Gruhn of Rapid City, Aimee (Jason) Paulsen of Wall, Robyn Adams of Owatonna, Minn., and Ryan (Kim Hamill) Besser of Arroyo Seco, N.M., and Renae (Dennis) Servaty of Spearfish; 11 great-grandchildren, Macee and Graysen Paulsen, Parker (finance’ Wisper Mata) Adams, Payton Adams, Gabriel Adams, Aidan Besser, Jade Besser, Jacob (Jessica) Servaty, Owen Servaty, Ella Servaty, and Brea Servaty; one great-great-grandson, Logan Adams; brother, John Poss of Gainesville, Fla.; one sister, Lois (Chris) Halbrook of Red Bluff, Calif.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Leo in 1955; her parents, Frank and Clara Poss; brother, Ed Poss; two sisters-in-law, Leah Poss, and Marilyn Poss.
May she rest in peace and love of our Lord.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis, on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
Private family interment at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.