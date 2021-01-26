On Jan. 5, 2021, one of the world’s really good people tossed aside her earthly restraints, said goodbye to her loved ones, joined the angels in heavenly flight, and soared over the Arizona landscape she so dearly loved. That special angel is our Mary Lue Roesler, the matriarch of our family, better known in everyday terms as spouse, mother, Nana, daughter, sister, best friend and lover.
Mary Lue was a kind and generous soul who was always more concerned about others than herself. As a result of her warm friendly nature, she was universally liked and/or loved by all. A friend remarked, “I never heard her in 27 years say an unkind thing. It was always others first.” Mary’s ever present smile was always welcoming and set you at ease. Her passing creates a void in our hearts and though we will miss her presence in our lives, she remains our hero!
Mary Lue was born on Jan. 3, 1943, in Deadwood, the first child, and daughter of Mary Beth and Sonny Gaughen. Much later she would be joined by siblings, Tim, Becca, and Cass. She died after a three week hospital stay, the latest in her five-year battle with bile duct cancer. After her initial surgery in 2016, and the follow up cancer treatments, she was cancer free for five years. This was an outstanding achievement, but the severity of her condition created a variety of serious issues and ultimately her loss of life. Though the battle was lost, it did not impact her determination and spirit. She came home with Hospice Care, though ever so briefly, determined to be in her own home and on her own terms surrounded by her immediate family. As in life, she remained our strength, fighting to the end.
Mary grew up in the Black Hills of South Dakota and attended High School in Lead, graduating in 1960. She attained a degree in elementary education from the University of Northern Colorado in Greely in 1964. After graduation, she taught for one year in Portland, Ore. She married First Lt. Dennis Aschenbrenner, also from Lead, on Dec 28, 1965, and taught school in Colorado Springs, Colo., for six months, Later, she taught in Bozeman and Missoula, Mont., while her husband was deployed to Vietnam. He completed a full 12 month deployment but unfortunately, was killed in action on July 2, 1967. Their time together was short; a sad statement to those troublesome years. She mourned his death, but also took time to counsel other Vietnam widows in her support group who were having difficulty adjusting to their own loss. Lt Aschenbrenner is laid to rest at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Western South Dakota.
Following her husband’s death Mary Lue relocated back to her parents home in Pluma, S.D., to help run their business. After the premature death of her father from heart disease, and an unprecedented number of deaths of grandparents, aunts and uncles she decided to return to Colorado Springs in September of 1968, to continue her teaching career and get her life back on track.
A fortuitous turn of events occurred during her home search in Colorado Springs which would significantly change her future and life. Unbeknownst to her, she located a cottage to rent that was within a mile radius of the apartment of First Lt. Paul Roesler. He was also from Lead and was stationed at nearby Fort Carson. Mary Lue and Paul had been good friends, though Paul was two years younger. Neither were aware of each other’s current whereabouts, as their lives had taken divergent paths after moving from their old home town. But, on that August 1968, day both were standing in line about six spaces from each other at a McDonald’s outdoors restaurant which was in the same neighborhood. After recognizing and updating each other on their current lives, they made plans to get in touch when Mary Lue returned to teach school in the fall. That chance meeting rekindled the old friendship which grew ever stronger and blossomed into a more serious relationship. A year or so later on Aug. 16, 1969, Mary Lue and Paul married in the quaint little Broadmoor Chapel in a service officiated by retired Irish priest Michael Harrington in front of about 15 guests. On Aug. 16, 2019, they celebrated their 50th anniversary with their children and grandchildren. Whenever asked if they were childhood sweethearts they would answer no, just, friends for life!
After Paul’s discharge from the Army, the couple settled into the same little cottage in Colorado Springs. He began a 31 year career with Farmers Insurance at multiple locations and in different capacities including Regional Vice President in three different Regional Offices. Mary Lue continued teaching for a few more years, but eventually became a fulltime mom; a job she loved much better! The family now consisted of daughter Jennifer, born in Colorado Springs on May 28, 1971, and son Jeffrey, born in Phoenix on Nov. 2, 1978, with corporate relocations, the family lived in Colorado, California, Arizona, Oregon, Washington , New Mexico and lastly in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Mary Lue was always spiritual and active in local Catholic churches wherever they lived. For the last 30 years she has been a member of Our Lady of Joy in Carefree Arizona. She helped at the office for a few years, and sang in the choir. She is a charter member of JS (Joyful Sounds), a group that visits senior centers, to entertain and comfort and to that end, Mary Lue was a joyful participant in singing and mingling with the audience. Mary Lue was also a prolific reader and her love of books moved her to help establish, organize and participate in a book club with many of the same friends from her singing groups.
Mary Lue is survived by husband Paul; daughter Jennifer; son Jeff (Marie); grandson’s Diego, Bradley and Bodie (who she loved to spoil), sister Becca, brother’s Tim, and Cass and numerous Nieces and Nephews. She is predeceased by mother Mary Beth and father Sonny and a bunch of loving family dogs. The neighborhood dogs who walk with their owners also knew her as the “treat lady”.
Due to unprecedented circumstances presented by COVID-19, a celebration of her life is pending and will be announced at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her honor to Hospice of the Valley. She will be interred at the Black Hills National Cemetery in South Dakota, at a later date.
She and her fellow angels might be flying over right now. She is the one with the warm smile, and a pocketful of dog treats!
