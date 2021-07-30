Mary Louise Maxwell Crain, 85

Mary Louise Maxwell Crain, born Aug. 17, 1935, succumbed to a terminal illness on July 18, 2021, at peace and at home, as she wished. She was a few weeks shy of her 86th birthday. She died “a good death,” if that phrase could even hope to encompass the grief involved for such a much loved wife, mother, sister, grandma, great-grandma, aunt and friend.
Her last days were spent looking out on her and her husband’s 10-acre ranch, including their pond, the pastures and the Black Hills. Immediate family members were present before her death and reminisced about their shared life with her, played music, danced, cried, and held a sacred space around her, as her spiritual journey continues. It’s the way she would have wanted it and we are humbled to be able to give her that. Even her people-skittish barn cats spent those last few days holding their own vigil outside, peeking in the windows at their resting “mom.”
Mary was survived by her husband, Dan Crain, her high school sweetheart and husband of 66 years. Mary was preceded in death by her son, Dan Crain II, a well-known whitewater kayaking enthusiast and former owner of Global Market in both Spearfish and Rapid City. It was a comfort to us to hear her say that he was present with her during her last days.
Other surviving family members include daughters Teri Hastings, Erma Bond and Linda Bonner; grandchildren Sara Bailey, Carly Le Duc and Paul Bonner and Sara Bailey; great grandchildren Dylan Bailey, Bella Bond, Nyla Bonner, Navee Le Duc, Ryan Le Duc, and “Bear” Le Duc.
A private family ceremony will held immediately, with a more carefully thought out memorial planned for the future.
