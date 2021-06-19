Mary Lou Elliott, 88

Mary Lou Elliott, of Spearfish and formerly of Oceanside, Calif., passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at her home in Spearfish. She was 88.
Mary Lou was born on June 12, 1932, in Belle Fourche to her loving parents John and Ottilie (Vodnansky) Sigman; she was known as “Sis” to her younger brother, Jack. Mary Lou grew up in Belle Fourche and after graduating high school in 1950, she went on to graduate from Black Hills Teachers College in Spearfish. Mary Lou taught in a one room schoolhouse in South Dakota and she taught in Hysham, Montana before starting a thirty-year career with the Duarte Unified School District in Duarte, California in 1957. Mary Lou earned two master’s degrees; she was a classroom teacher later becoming a school administrator.
In 1976; Mary Lou, a then middle school principal, was invited by Dr. Richard Key to join the Rotary Club of Duarte. Becoming a member of the Duarte Rotary Club was the beginning of Mary Lou’s years of dedicated leadership in community service; however, Mary Lou did not know in 1976 that she was about to be part of women’s history. In May 1987, the Rotary Club of Duarte was victorious in the United States Supreme Court upholding a California law requiring Rotary clubs to admit women; Mary Lou Elliott was the only woman member of the original three women Duarte Rotary Club members still in the original Duarte club in May 1987. The Rotary Club of Duarte’s years of perseverance opened the doors for women membership into Rotary and other service clubs in the nation. Mary Lou was invited to speak at California Rotary clubs about her experience of being a member of the Rotary Club of Duarte; and then a member of the Ex-Rotary Club of Duarte which continued to serve their community locally after the Rotary Club of Duarte’s charter was officially revoked by Rotary International in 1978 for refusing to dismiss their women members.
While living in Oceanside, Calif., Mary Lou held many leadership positions in many clubs/organizations: Friends of the Oceanside Library, Oceanside Civitan Club, Hospice of the North Coast, and honorary member of the El Camino Rotary Club. Mary Lou was a READS program adult literacy teacher, a Brother Bennos volunteer, and belonged to the North County Parkinson Support Group. In 2015, Mary Lou was honored by the Corporation for National and Community Service and the office of the President of the United States with The President’s Lifetime Achievement Award for her lifelong commitment to volunteer service that builds a stronger nation. In 2017, Mary Lou was Oceanside’s Senior of the Year.
Mary Lou fell in love with Don Elliott; they married in June 1961. Mary Lou became stepmom to Debbie, Dana, Vaughn, and Shawn. In 1963, Don and Mary Lou welcomed their new baby boy, Jeffrey. Don and Mary Lou were married for over 40 years before Don’s passing from Parkinson’s disease in 2001.
Mary Lou enjoyed a busy life beyond her career and leadership in community service; she loved watching Jeff participate in sporting events up through college and Abigail’s Nammy Lou never missed one of her school events. With Don, Mary Lou enjoyed bowling league, square dancing, and camping club outings; they both treasured living ten retirement years together on Oregon’s McKenzie River. Don and Mary Lou traveled the United States, Europe, New Zealand, and Australia. On her own, Mary Lou painted (oil) and completed beautiful needlework. She loved spending Wednesdays with her girlfriends playing cards and marbles. She also enjoyed her Red Hats Club. Mary Lou was a life-long learner, a daily crossword fan, and a student of the Bible; she valued her Catholic faith. Mary Lou was a good friend to friends and family alike; she was an empathetic listener.
Mary Lou now lives in our hearts; she is with Don, her parents, brother Jack, and her furry friends named Minnie and Max. Her sweet Toby now lives with Jeff and Nancy.
Memorials may be sent to Hospice of the North Coast in Carlsbad, California or Oceanside Civitan Club in Oceanside, California.
Cremation has taken place per her wishes.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.