On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, Mary Jo Lesselyoung, of Spearfish, loving mother of two daughters, and three grand dogs, passed away at the age of 63.
Mary was born on Oct. 14, 1956, in Wilmar, Minn., to Robert and Joyce Knott. She received a bachelor’s degree of science, Summa Cum Laude from Northern State University where she majored in sociology and minored in psychology. She then went on to receive a Master’s degree in Vocational Rehabilitation from Montana State University Billings. On May 20, 1982, she married Tom Lesselyoung. Together they raised two loving daughters, Tara and Tosha.
Mary had a passion for sports, she especially loved the Minnesota Vikings. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, reading, crocheting, and spending time in nature. She loved playing with her grand dogs and was so looking forward to her first grandchild, Hudson Joe Hoffman. Mary was a compassionate loving soul with a huge heart, and eternal optimism. She had a smile that could light up any room, and laughter that was contagious. She was loved by so many, and will be so dearly missed.
Mary was preceded in death by her beloved brother, Ray Knott, by her father, Robert Knott, and her mother Joyce Knott. She is survived by her two sisters, Linda Skinner and Barbara Eek, and her two daughters, Tara Hoffman (husband Tyler Hoffman), and Tosha Keehn (husband Ruben Keehn).
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish but will be limited to family due to current social distancing regulations. Inurnment will follow at Rosehill Cemetery. Flowers and cards may be sent directly to the funeral chapel via their website or mailing address, PO Box 487 Spearfish, SD 57783.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
