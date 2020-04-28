Mary Jo Goodell passed peacefully in her sleep on April 23, 2020, at her home in Minneapolis, Minn.
Mary Jo was born on April 30, 1951, in Deadwood, and grew up in Spearfish. She loved music, singing and being outdoors at her family cabin in Spearfish Canyon. She loved her time spent fishing with her Dad, helping her Mom, and riding her bicycle around Latchstring.
Mary Jo graduated from Spearfish High School in 1969, and until recently could recall all of her music recitals including the names of her duet partners and accompanists. After graduation, she enrolled in the Black Hills Workshop and lived in Rapid City until 1991, when she moved to Minneapolis, Minn. to be nearer her brother, Bob.
Mary Jo is predeceased by her parents, Winfield B Goodell and Loretta M. Goodell, and her brothers, Robert D. Goodell and Winfield F Goodell. She is survived by five nieces and nephews; Wendy Goodell Caverly, Winfield R. (Randy) Goodell, Kriss Goodell Smith, Ronald Goodell and Madeline Goodell.
A private interment will be held at Rose Hill cemetery in Spearfish at a later date.
