Mary Jane Carlstrom, 94, of Spearfish passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Mary was born June 18, 1927 to Ed and Pearl (Smith) Moller in Deadwood. She was raised in Spearfish. She married Albert Carlstrom on Sept. 21, 1947, in Spearfish, the couple made their home near Crow Peak and later Lead, before moving to California. Mary and Albert returned to Spearfish in the late 1990’s.
She is survived by her three sons; Daniel A. Carlstrom of Spearfish, James E. Carlstrom of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Mark A. Carlstrom of Fortuna, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings; Harry Moller, Creta Wolf and James Moller.
Cremation has taken place and she will be inurned at Black Hills National Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.