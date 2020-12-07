Mary Hatzenbiler, 74, of Belle Fourche, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at her home, following a long and courageous fight against COPD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Belle Fourche. Following, a lunch will be served at the Branding Iron in Belle Fourche. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Interment will take place 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in New England, N.D.
Mary is survived by her husband, Peter of Belle Fourche; son, Jacob (Kirsten) of Belle Fourche; granddaughter, Paige (John Fabris) Hatzenbiler of Sundance Wyo.; great grandsons, Rylan and Walker; brother, Gary (Linda) Reisenauer of New England N.D.; and her half-brother, Ron (Beverly) Hutzenbiler of Billings Mont.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Jackie Urlacher and Sharon Leach.
