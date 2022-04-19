Mary Goeringer, 82, of Newell, went home to heaven on April 6, 2022.
Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Nisland Independent Community Church. Mary’s funeral will be broadcasted lived from her obituary page, located on the funeral home’s website: www.LeveringtonFH.com
Memorials are preferred to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.
Mary is survived by her sons, Timothy (Jamie) Goeringer of Prescott Valley, Ariz., Todd Goeringer of Newell; granddaughters, Joanne (Matt) Golleher of Prescott, Ariz., Kirsten (Adam) Woxland of Belle Fourche, Kaylee (Arik) Williams of Omaha, Neb.
