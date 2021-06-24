Mary Ellen Rhoads, 84, of Spearfish, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at her home.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the Memorial Building at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.
The family suggests memorials to the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche.
She was born March 20, 1936, in Belle Fourche to Gerald and Jeanne (Richardson) Craft. As a young girl she was raised on the ranch in Hammond, Mont. Mary graduated from Belle Fourche High School in 1954. After high school, she went on to raise her family and eventually continued her education at Western Dakota Tech, where she graduated in 1982.
On March 26, 1954, she married Dale Rhoads in Belle Fourche. To this union four children were born. Allen, Jerry, Sandi, and Bill. Dale and Mary divorced later on and Mary met Robert E. Lee. Robert’s family was welcomed in as her own.
She enjoyed working at the Belle Fourche Country Club and the Bullock Express in Deadwood where she loved meeting and working with the public. Her great-grandchildren were the light of her life. She loved to bake and cook for friends and family. She was most famous for her banana bread, Amish bread and fried chicken.
Survivors include her brother, Dick (Gail) Craft of Broadus, Mont.; a sister, Patsy Silbernagel of Buffalo, Wyo.; her four children, Allen Rhoads of Belle Fourche, Jerry (Lisa) Rhoads of Belle Fourche, Sandi (Quin) Davis of Summerset, and Bill (Kerri) Rhoads of Windsor, Colo.; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and seven step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brother-in-laws, Robert Bryant and Joe Silbernagel and a sister, Sally Bryant.
