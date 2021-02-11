On Tuesday, February 9th, 2021, Mary Ellen Osloond, 90, passed away at her home with her husband and son at her side.
Mary Ellen was born on March 3, 1930, in Deadwood, to parents Hiland and Mable (Daniels) Davis. She married her sweetheart “Stretch” Raymond Earl Osloond Sr. on Aug. 12, 1953. They welcomed their son Ray Ray to the world in 1959. Mary Ellen graduated from Black Hills State Teachers College in 1962, with a Bachelor of Science in Education. Mrs. Osloond was a beloved teacher in Deadwood; Lead; and Anchor Point, Alaska.
Mary Ellen loved to bake and she loved tending her garden. She loved most, baking for her loved ones and tending her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her hands were never idle, and well adept at pulling weeds, forming monster cookies, holding hands, and hugs. Her favorite color was blue and favorite possessions were blue trinkets her sweetheart often surprised her with.
Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Hiland and Mable (Daniels) Davis; her brother James R. Davis; and her nephews, Donald John and Kenneth James Davis. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Earl Osloond Sr. of Spearfish; her son Raymond Earl Osloond Jr. (Deborah Rawlins) of Rochford, S.D.; nephew, Albert Hiland (Patricia) Davis of La Junta, Colo.; niece, Jean (Kenny) Wagner of Las Animas, Colo.; grandson Edward (Danielle) Osloond of Central City, S.D.; granddaughter Mikala (Nathan) Carsten of Billings Mont.; grandson William (Micha) Osloond of Marble Falls Texas; and great grandchildren, Jagger, Cade, Jett, Brixton and Harper.
A private family service will be held graveside at Greenwood Cemetery, Crook County, Wyo., on Saturday Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in her name at the Cornerstone Rescue Mission.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
