Mary “Elizabeth” Domkowski, 66, of Spearfish, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Spearfish at her home attended by her family.
Elizabeth was born Oct. 25, 1954, in Nacogdoches, Texas. She was the daughter of Gilbert Wofford and Mary Jo Christian Wofford who both predecease her. She obtained an Associate Degree in Nursing at Angelina Junior College in Lufkin, Texas, in 1976, and worked as an office nurse until her retirement in 2019. She and Alexander Joseph Domkowski were married Dec. 18, 1976, and he survives her. Also surviving are her son Eric Joseph Domkowski and his wife Tara, of Spearfish, two grandsons, Jonas Alexander and Torin Elliot of Spearfish; two brothers Frank Wofford and Bodie Colwell both of Nacogdoches and sister Susan Milligan of Kingwood, Texas: and several aunts, uncles cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Home in Spearfish. Inurnment will be at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
