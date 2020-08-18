Mary Ann Boe of Spearfish, died peacefully at her daughter’s home in Sioux Falls, on Aug. 13, 2020, at the age of 93. Preceded in death by parents; husband, Leon (Bob) Boe; brothers: Leo, Lloyd, and Denny Short; daughter, Sally Boe; and one grandson. Survived by children: Dean, North of Arpan, S.D., Susan Obermoller (Douglas) of Sioux Falls, Sharon Boe of Spearfish, Michael (Roberta) of Torrington, Conn., and Patrick of Worthington, Minn.; seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, two brothers, five sister-in-laws, and two brother-in-laws.
Mary Ann was born at Mud Butte, S.D., on Oct 30, 1926. She attended rural school at Mud Butte through eighth-grade. She graduated from Spearfish High School and received a teaching certificate from Black Hills Teacher’s College. In 1948, she married Leon (Bob) Boe. During their marriage they lived in the Black Hills area, Arizona, New Mexico, Wyoming and returned to the Hills in 1962. After graduating from BHTC in 1969. She taught at various grade schools in the area. When she retired from teaching (1992) they resided outside Sundance, Wyoming until she relocated to Spearfish (2014). Her last years were spent with family in Minnesota, and recently in Sioux Falls.
Mary Ann excelled by winning gold and silver medals in running and jumping events at various state games and at three National Senior Games. In 1993, she received the Outstanding Female Athlete Award at the South Dakota Senior Games and she still holds national records for her age group.
To those who knew her, she was hard working, caring, encouraging, and always willing to listen. She especially cherished her grandchildren and great grandchildren and she was always happy to cuddle a baby. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts that are joyful knowing she is now running with The Lord.
A memorial to celebrate Mary Ann’s life will be scheduled at a later time when family and friends can gather. A full obituary is at www.millerfh.com/obits
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.