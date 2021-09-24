Mary Alice Tetrault, 97

Mary Alice (McGuigan) Tetrault was born Jan. 20, 1924, to Charles & Mamie (Kerwin) McGuigan. After living a long and Christ-filled life, she died Sept. 23, 2021, at Belle Estates in Belle Fourche, where she was loved like family and treated like a queen.
Mary Alice was born at the family home in Spearfish, and was welcomed by big brothers Raymond, Thomas and Leo and angel brother Charles. Three years later, her life-long best friend and little sister, Rose Emma was born. Mary Alice attended school in Spearfish and graduated from Spearfish High School and soon after began working as a secretary for Black Hills Teachers College and later St. Onge Livestock and the ASCS office.
On June 24, 1944, Mary Alice married Allen Glen Tetrault. Allen was quite the character and from the get-go she would stand back and watch him “perform”. To this union five children were born: Jackie, twins Joan and Janice, Julie and Glen. Allen and Mary Alice raised their kids on a dairy farm near St. Onge with her little sister Rose Emma and Allen’s little brother “Bud” and their four kids, who were more like siblings than cousins. Her kids were her pride and joy and she spent her years supporting their endeavours and teaching them how to live faith-filled, servant lives. Her family continued to be her pride and joy as it expanded to 14 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. Anytime there was a baby around, you can guarantee she’d be snuggled up or “trot-trotting them to Boston”. She wasn’t afraid to curl up with a book with the grands and great-grands, play pretend with them or go outside (or sometimes inside) and pitch them a ball!! She hosted Sunday dinners for the entire family well into her 90s. When anyone would leave, she stood by her big picture window or on her front porch to wave until they were out of sight. Although her love for her family was great, her faith was of utmost importance to her. She was a fervent prayer warrior and loved God and all his creation and people. A more gracious and faithful person than Mary Alice would be hard to find. She was always pleasant and smiling right down to her last days on Earth. She spent her later years knitting, crocheting and crafting many gifts including prayer books, that so many now treasure. She always thought of others’ needs and welcomed anyone that would come by. She was involved in her community including 4-H, Extension Club, Community Club, Bible Study, Member of St. John Catholic Church-St. Onge & St. Paul Catholic Church-Belle Fourche. She loved her family, friends and neighbors and that reciprocated love is what brings us tears today.
She is survived by her sister Rose Emma Tetrault, children Jackie Faasisila, Joan (Tom) Casteel, Sr. Joan Tetrault, Julie (Todd) Baumann, Glen (Patty) Tetrault, Sr. Margaret Hinker, grandchildren Ianesi (Joe) Faasisila Enosa, Karene Faasisila, Morina Seuiuli and Aleni Faasisila, Travis (Jessica) Casteel, Tommi Jo (Luke) Rice, Tate Baumann, Tiffany (Kevin) Nicastle, Mikayla (Pete) Wilson, Lacey (Kevin) Kirk, Tessa (Wayne) Eaton, Calli (Jake) Davis, Kassidy (Casey) Kissack & Sydney (Trent) Turbiville, 35 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Mamie, husband Allen Tetrault, brothers Charles, Raymond, Thomas and Leo, son-in-law Fata Initatu and great-grandson Janson Turbiville.
Visitation will be from 2-4 PM on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. Rosary services will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at St Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche with the Mass of Christian Burial following at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at St. Onge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to St Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
