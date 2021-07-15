Marvin ‘Marv’ Lee Kotek

With his loving family at his side, in Olympia, Wash., Marvin Lee Kotek “Marv” chose March 29, 2019, to join his many friends and family members at their party in the sky.
Marv was born June 4, 1943, in Deadwood, and was raised in the Lead/Trailshead area. Following his graduation from Lead High School he joined the U.S. Army. After returning from his service, he purchased and operated Marv’s Standard Service in Lead. In 1969, he met and the following year married the love of his life and best friend of 48 years, Susan (Niemi) Kotek. Together they raised three amazing children, Wade (Gina), Kara, and Leah (Tim).
In 1976, Marv and Sue traveled to Washington for a visit. They fell in love with the Pacific Northwest and decided to make their home in South Bend, Wash. Marv worked the majority of those years at Pacific Hardwoods as a millwright/mechanic. After raising their kids, they decided to move to Olympia to be closer to their now grown children and their families.
Marv was a very proud grandpa to Benjamin, Mikael, Mollie, Johnnie and Triton (Wade & Gina), Kaelyn, Natalie and Tyler (Kara & Troy) and Hannah and Aubree (Leah & Tim). He spent the last several years of his life caring for his grandchildren. He made them his top priority and very rarely missed any of the activities they were involved in.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Joseph and Merle (Dean) and stepmother Katie, his brothers Steve Berscheid and Skip and his sister Marie Jarvis. As well as his in-laws Mabel Kotek, Sheila Osborn, Don Miles and Barb Niemi. He is survived by his brother Aris, his sister Jody Plumb (Wayne) and in-laws Connie Berscheid, Rich Osborn, Sara Miles, Marc Niemi, and Sina (Doug) Glover.
Marv will be forever missed and remembered for his sense of humor, beautiful smile, caring heart and his love for his family and friends. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort in knowing he is watching over, and possibly tormenting us all!
A graveside service for the family will be held Monday, July 19th at the Black Hills National Cemetery. The family would like to invite all the crazy hoodlums and even the not so crazy to come out of the woodwork and celebrate Marv’s life at the VFW in Deadwood at 4:30 p.m. on July 19.
