Marvin lven Kron Jr. was born in Miles City, Mont., on Aug. 19, 1947, to parents Marvin lven Kron and Violet Verna (Friemark) Kron.
The first 10 years of his life were spent in Miles City where he enjoyed playing little league baseball and having burgers at the Red Rock Drive Inn where his grandmother, Goldie Plummer, was the cook. The family then moved to Ridge, Mont., where they worked on the Henry Malley sheep ranch.
When Marvin Jr. was getting old enough for high school, the family moved to South Dakota where Marvin’s parents purchased a smalt farm. Here, Marvin helped with farming chores, milking cows, etc. He graduated from Newell High School in 1965. Marvin enlisted in the US Navy in 1966, and was honorably discharged in 1967, under hardship conditions.
Marvin helped on the family farm until late 1969, when he married Debbie Shimp and began a mining career that would continue for the next 35 years. Marvin and Debbie later divorced but were blessed with two daughters; Brenda Michelle Kroo and Wendi (Wayne) Marie Alder.
Marvin worked in bentonite mining and milling in the Colony and Upton, Wyo., and Glasgow, Mont., areas. His positions varied from laborer, lab technician, and equipment operator to mining and plant superintendent duties over the next 10 years. Early on, Marvin’s jobs always seemed to include safety duties, which became his expertise.
Marvin worked at the Rosebud Mine in Colstrip, Mont., for 25 years, where he was the safety supervisor for 20 or so years and a pit supervisor for three years. He also instructed mine safety and health for Sheridan College at the Gillette Campus for several years. Following retirement from the Rosebud Mine, Marvin worked six years as a safety management consultant for the Montana State Fund Worker’s Compensation provider.
In 1999, Marvin met his perfect partner and love of his life, Marlene Englert. While considered common law spouses in the state of Montana for many years, they sealed their devotion to each other in marriage May 4, 2010.
Marvin most enjoyed his time with Marlene and working on projects at their home in Billings. They also liked dancing together to their favorite country bands. Marvin was also a peddler, participating in flea markets and gun shows. He was also known for his skill as a master knife sharpener.
Marvin passed to eternal life on Jan. 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father in 1981; his grandson, Alexander Alder, in 2003; his mother in 2016; and his son-in-law, Scott Shade, in 2018.
Marvin is survived by his wife Marlene of Billings; daughter Brenda Kron, Grand of Gillette, Wyo.; and daughter Wendi Alder, son-in-law Wayne Alder and grandchildren Aaron and Annika Alder of Gilbert, Ariz.; sister Rhonda (Mark) Johnson of Belle Fourche, and Vicki Russell of Wyoming. Services will be held sometime this summer.
