Marvin Heim, 82, of Spearfish, passed away at his home in Spearfish on Monday, April 12, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Home in Spearfish. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish. The casket is closed and there will be no public viewing.
Marvin Lee Heim was born on Dec. 10, 1938, in Viborg, S.D., a son of Marvin and J. Marie (Christinson) Heim. As Marvin’s father was a South Dakota Highway Patrolman he lived in various places. Marvin spent his younger years in Spearfish and was confirmed on June 1, 1952, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Spearfish. Marvin enjoyed his time growing up in Spearfish, but when he was in 10th-grade the family moved to Aberdeen where he graduated from high school in 1956.
Following graduation, Marvin returned to Spearfish where he worked in the Homestake Sawmill. It was during this time that he decided to follow his father’s footsteps and joined the South Dakota Highway Patrol. It was during this time Marvin met Mavis Heyd and on Oct. 20, 1962, the couple married. The two would eventually divorce. Marvin and Mavis lived in Platte, S.D., where he was stationed. After five years, he left the patrol and enrolled in college at the University of South Dakota in Brookings. From there he attended San Francisco School of Mortuary Science, where he attained a degree in funeral service. Marvin served as a mortician in Montana for a few years. Following this, he moved to Rapid City, where he worked several years for Rapid Chevrolet. In 1990, Marvin moved to Williston, N.D., where he worked for Murphy Motors delivering parts throughout North Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming. During this time Marvin met many people and enjoyed making friends. Upon his retirement in 2018, Marvin moved back to Spearfish where he made his home until his death.
While living in Rapid City Marvin became involved with Alcoholics Anonymous. Marvin was very proud of his 43 years of sobriety and 40 years tobacco free.
Marvin is survived by his nieces and nephews, Lloyd (Mariann) Frein, Marlene Baker, Pat (Dennis) Kniffen, Doug Frein, Betsy (Dan) St Pierre; and special friends, Bill and Marlyn Lee. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marilyn Frein.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish.
