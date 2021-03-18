Marvin Emil Sophusson

Marvin passed away peacefully at home in Sun City West on March 9, 2021, while in the care of Hospice, wife Jeannie, son Jon of Castle Rock, Wash., and faithful dog Belle who never left his side.
Marv was born Sept. 10, 1933, in Bellingham, Wash., to Franz and Jennie (Johnson) Sophusson. After high school graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1956 as a dental tech, earned two master’s degrees from W.S.U., and shared his love of science with K-12 students in Washington, Oregon, Alaska, and South Dakota.
After marrying Jean in 1975, he enjoyed owning a country store, working on home building projects, hunting, collecting clocks, growing plants as a master gardener, volunteering for hospice, and sharing his love of the lord to any and all. He was a member of Full Gospel Businessmen, and New Hope Fellowship in Sun City West.
Preceding him in death are his parents and five bothers. He is survived by his wife, Jean Sophusson; son, Jon Michael (Mary) Sophusson; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
As per his request, his body was donated to Science Care. Services will be held later at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish, S.D. Memorials may be given in his honor to New Hope Fellowship in SCW, AZ, Thema Hospice, or any charity of your choice.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.