Marvin DeWall, 88, of Beulah, Wyo., passed away peacefully, on March 15, 2022, at Monument Hospital, Rapid City.
Marvin was born April 30, 1933, in Dempster, S.D., to Ralph and Sophie DeWall. He has a younger sister, Janet (Alvin) Henderschidt. He grew up on the family farm in Hamlin County, S.D. It was here that he developed a love and knowledge of horses.
On June 25, 1952, he married Carolyn Holt in Clear Lake, S.D., to this union four children were born: Douglas (Jude) DeWall, Jackson, Minn., Barbara (Corby) Graff, Comfrey, Minn., Gary (Patti) DeWall, Jackson, Minn., and Darrell DeWall, Watertown.
In 1951, Marvin started his stock car racing career, owning, building and being mechanic on most of his race cars during this time. While being employed in Watertown, he continued his career by going to and winning many races at the Eastern, S.D., tracks and track championships in Minnesota and Iowa. In 1994, the family moved to Jackson, Minn., working for Vet’s Oil, raising horses and continuing to race. Marvin had a gift of making friends and had many fans that would follow his racing schedule Family vacations were racing, horse shows, and trail riding.
On March 26, 1988, he married Joan Bott in Sioux Falls, becoming Dad to two stepsons, Steven (Sara Plucker) Bott, Cape Coral, Fla., and John (Virginia) Bott, Wallace, W. Va. After purchasing a ranch near Bear Butte Mountain, they moved to Sturgis, raising cattle and horses. Marvin loved ranching and also continued to race, driving the No. 66 sprint car, at the Rapid City track. While living near Sturgis, Marvin had the privilege to work as an extra on the movie set of “Dances with Wolves” along with providing hay.
In 1993, Marvin and Joan moved near Beulah, Wyo., and later purchased a ranch there, raising horses and cattle, where they were living at the time of his death. Marvin loved buying and selling horses and attending sales in Billings, Mont., and Mandan, N.D., making many friends. He continued ranching until health issues no longer permitted.
Marvin was a member of the Racing Hall of Fame of tracks in South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and a member of AQHA for years.
Marvin is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Joan, four children, four grandchildren, two stepsons, ten step-grandchildren, two step- great-grandchildren, and his children’s mother, Carolyn Schroeder.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Spearfish, SD. A lunch will be served following the service. Memorial visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Home in Spearfish.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
