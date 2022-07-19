Martin Merlyn Christofferson, 83, of Spearfish, passed away on July 8, 2022.
Merlyn grew up on the Christofferson family farm near Spearfish. He attended grade school at the Black Hills Teachers College Laboratory School, Spearfish High School and Black Hills Teacher’s College. He served four years on a destroyer tender in the Navy during the Cuba-Russia Missile Crisis. He worked construction for the rest of his life until retirement.
