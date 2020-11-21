Martin Gaspers, 71, years old, passed away on Nov. 11, 2020 in Loveland, Colo.
Martin was born June 11, 1949, in Rushville, Neb., to Edward Gaspers and Normalee Gaspers.
Martin grew up in Rushville and graduated with the Class of 1966. He later attended Chadron State College in Chadron, Neb.
He enlisted in the United States Army in June 1967, serving four years including one tour in Vietnam. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service while serving in Vietnam.
Martin pursued a career as a carpenter/craftsman building homes, motels, and even a church during his career. During his life he lived in South Carolina, Colorado and Wyoming, but he spent the last 15 years living in his beloved Black Hills in Deadwood. He made friends everywhere he went with his special smile and wit. Martin enjoyed traveling, playing poker tournaments, and the many special events in Deadwood and the Black Hills.
Martin was preceded in death by his father and mother; his sister Connie Mueller, and her son, Michael.
Martin is survived by his brothers, Nicke and wife (Jan), Doug (Sandy), Greg (Marie), Stephen (Lou), Chris (Brenda) Sister: Barb Kunce (Dan). Brother-in-law, Leigh Mueller. Martin was greatly loved by many nieces and nephews. Martin was “Papa” to a very special young man, Kayden Gibson.
Graveside services will be held on Nov. 24, 2020, at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to : Martin E. Gaspers Memorial fund
C/O Brenda Gaspers
Box 123
Lingle, Wyoming 82223
