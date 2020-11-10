Martha Elizabeth Gustafson, 71, of Spearfish, a gained her joyous victory on Nov. 6, 2020, at the Advanced Care Hospital in Billings, Mont. Martha was a lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church.
She was born Feb. 7, 1949, in Shakopee, Minn., to John (Woodrow) and Sally (Roberts) Daniels. Martha married Steven Harold Gustafson on Aug. 29, 1969, and they were blessed with 10 children during their 51 years of marriage. She was very dear in many people’s hearts for her love and caretaking during her 17 years in the Spearfish Hospital OB Department.
Martha is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bill, Dave, Joe and Delmer Daniels; brother in law Myrl Williamson and grandson, Cameron Gustafson.
She is survived by her husband Steven; her six sons, James (Paula) Gustafson of Ill., Joey (Rosanne) Gustafson, Jason (Carrie) Gustafson of Washington, Jeff (Kari) Gustafson of Alaska, Jack (Andria) Gustafson of South Dakota and Jay (Janice) Gustafson of Wyoming; four daughters, JoAnne (Dion) Wilen of South Dakota, Jill (Jack) Sarkinen of Washington, Joyce (Bud) Williamson of Wyoming and Jennifer (Randy) Mayzsak of Wyoming; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; two brothers, Art (Ellie) Daniels and John (Pat) Daniels; seven sisters, Cleo Williamson, Carolyn (Duane) Kuenzel, Joyce (Tom) Cederstrom, Evelyn (Sid) Simonson, Evonne (Matt) Freese, Dorothy (Marshall) Simonson and Myrna (Mark) Berryhill; sisters-in-law, Darlene Daniels, Jackie Daniels and Barb Daniels. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and christian friends.
A visitation will be held one hour before services at the Church. Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Spearfish. Interment will follow at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church Cemetery.
An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com.
