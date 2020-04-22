Marsha Carmen Pasco, 83, of Spearfish, died on April 10, 2020, at Spearfish Canyon Healthcare.
Marsha was born on Aug. 20, 1936, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Gustave Erick and Ina (Lonning) Turnquist. She was baptized on Nov. 8, 1936, at St. John’s Lutheran Church and confirmed on Sept. 25, 1949, at Windsor Heights Lutheran Church in Des Moines. At the ripe old age of 13, she joined the Senior Choir.
She attended Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa, where she majored in business and sang in the Wartburg Castle Singers, which preformed concerts throughout Iowa, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and the Dakotas. Following graduation in 1956, she married Harold Lowell Darrow on June 23. She worked to put him through Wartburg Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa, in the parts department of the John Deere Manufacturing Company’s home office. During his internship year, she worked for Cedar Valley Hospital in Charles City, Iowa. When they returned to the Seminary for the final year, she worked in the secretarial pool for the A.Y. McDonald Manufacturing Company’s home office. During the seminary years, she sang in the “Seminettes” choir.
Following Lowell’s graduation, they moved to serve St. John’s Lutheran Church in Warner, S.D., then St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Spencer, S.D., together with Christ Lutheran Church in Salem, S.D., before coming to Spearfish in March, 1969, to serve at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. She acted as church secretary and choir director in all parishes.
While living in Spearfish, Marsha worked as a bookkeeper for the Spearfish Branch, Bank of Belle Fourche (now the Pioneer Bank and Trust). The couple lived a short year in Rapid City, where Marsha worked in the medical records department of the old St. John McNamara Hospital.
The marriage ended in divorce in 1976, with no children. Following the divorce Marsha returned to Spearfish where she again found employment at the Spearfish Branch, Bank of Belle Fourche.
Marsha married Lester Owen Pasco on June 30, 1979. Except for five months in Scottsdale, Ariz., they lived in Spearfish. Following Owen’s death on July 9, 1991, Marsha went to work as a secretary/office manager at the Northern Hills Training where she worked for 14 years before retiring.
She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, where she served at times as church secretary, finance secretary, and director of the Senior Choir, Gospel Group and Trollhaugen Choirs. Glee clubs and choirs were a central part of her whole life. Highlights included singing with the 510-voice Drake University Messiah Chorus and Orchestra singing with the Billy Graham Crusade Choir in Aberdeen and singing under composer/directors E.A. Hovdesven, Leland B. Sataren and John Ylvisaker.
Marsha was preceded in death by her parents, a full-term, but stillborn brother, Norma, both husbands and step-daughter, Jackie Foster.
Marsha is survived by Owen’s children: Linda (Dennis) Mriden and Debbie (Don) Fritz of Sioux Falls; Jean Pasco, Rapid City; and Ron (Mary Anne) Pasco, Casper, Wyo.; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; close cousin, Janet (Don) Metcalf, Des Moines, Iowa; and daughter-in-spirit, Linda Williams, Spearfish. Numerous other cousins survive and are scattered from coast to coast.
In accordance with Marsha’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a public memorial service will be held at a later date at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Spearfish. In lieu of flowers memorials have been established to the Northern Hills Training Center and Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Spearfish.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com
Submitted by Fred and Priscilla Romkema.
