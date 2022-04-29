Marlo Wayne Heupel, 70, from Lead, SD passed away on April 26, 2022. He was born in Leola, SD on February 21, 1952 and was the third sibling of six born to Eugene and O’tilla Heupel. He graduated from Lead High School in 1970. He married Debra Kalmbach in 1971 and they celebrated 50 years of marriage this past October. Marlo was drafted into the Army in 1972 where they and their son Shane lived in Germany until moving back to Lead in 1975. In 1978 they welcomed another son, Dustin into the family. Marlo worked for Homestake Mining Company 1970-1983, working in the South Mill. He graduated from Black Hills State College in 1983 with a BS in Business Administration. Marlo started his career working for the IRS in 1985, as a Revenue Officer. He held a position as Union President for many years which he was very proud of. Following 27 years of loyal service to the IRS he retired in 2012. Marlo was an avid golfer being a member of Lead Country Club for 40 years. He played on many softball and bowling leagues as well as enjoyed riding motorcycles during his younger years. He considered his children’s activities as one of his hobbies and was a coach for many of their sports teams. He was also a member of Black Hill State College Vets Club and a true American patriot. He sat on Lead’s Planning and Zoning Board for over 22 years and enjoyed volunteering in his community, something he passed along to both his sons. Survivors include his wife Debra, along with their sons Shane and Dustin. His granddaughters; Jenna, Sage, Aspen, and Timber along with a great-grandchild Zander; siblings Kevin, and Melodie (Mark) Carney; and many nieces and nephews close to his heart. Marlo was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Dennis and Lennie and sister Debbie.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on May 2, 2022 at Shepherd of the Hills Church in Lead with funeral services following at 11 a.m. Burial with full military honors will take place at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery. A memorial has been established.
Arrangements are under the care of Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.