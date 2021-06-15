Marlene May Gorham, 81, of Cheyenne, Wyo., passed away at Cheyenne Regional Hospital. She was born to Hector and Gladys Dandurand. Married Michael J Gorham in 1958 in Deadwood.
She is survived by daughters, Dorothy Markwell and Tammy (Tim) Bauer; son-in-law, Guy Carroll; son, Mike; and many nieces and nephews. Together they had 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Donald and friend, Del Land.
She was preceded in death by husband Michael (Mick); daughter Kathleen (Kathy) and son-in-law Richard Markwell; a niece and nephew; her parents; one sister and four brothers.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest with her husband in Resthaven Memory Gardens, Fort Collins, Colo. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local animal shelter.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.