Mark Millett, 63, of Belle Fourche, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Spearfish.
The funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Visitation will take place 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 16, with a time of sharing at 6 p.m. Interment will take place in Pine Slope Cemetery.
The service will be live-streamed from Mark’s obituary page on the funeral home’s website: www.LeveringtonFH.com
Mark is survived by his wife, Gwen of Belle Fourche; son Eric (Debbie) of Belle Fourche; daughter, Megan Millett of Minneapolis; five grandchildren, Kiah, Kendal, Hailey, Paityn, and Jaxon Millett; brother, Dean (Sharon) Millett of Forks, Wash.; and two nieces, Emery and Aaliyah Millett.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Janie.
