Mark C Wilkinson, 68, of Lead, passed away on Nov. 25, 2021, in his home.
Mark was born and raised in Gillette, Wyo. He proudly served as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps and retired from the U. S. Postal Service after 30 years of service.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, telling stories, laughing, 4-wheeling in his Jeep, and camping in the Black Hills and the Big Horn Mountains.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Rex and Betty Lou Wilkinson and his daughter, Erica Wilkinson. He is survived by his wife, Linda Wilkinson of Lead; children, Kyle (Alicia) Wilkinson of Denver, Colo., Clayton (Sarah) Bieber of Victor, Idaho, and Amy (Craig) Campbell of Victor, Mont.; grandsons, Rodney Morris of Everett, Wash., Royel Morris of Los Angeles, Calif., Gray Wilkinson of Denver, Colo., and Ryland Bieber of Victor, Idaho; and sisters, Taral (Bill) Hammond of Arizona City, Ariz., and Christy (Norman) Weese of Gillette, Wyo.
A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
